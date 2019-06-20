A weekend traffic mess? At Grapevine interchange, bridge demolition to close highways

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy) Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy)

The first bridge demolition in the reshaping of the Interstate 635/Texas 121 interchange in Grapevine will close sections of highways there this weekend, the company handling the work said.

Its employees will remove the old northbound Texas 26 bridge to northbound Texas 121. A new bridge was to open to traffic Thursday night.

More bridge demolitions are planned this summer, the project’s lead contractor, NorthGate Constructors, said.

Grapevine is a merge point for six highways and is one of the most congested corridors in North Texas.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

From 8 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday, the following will be closed:





Northbound Texas 121 at Bass Pro Drive. Traffic will be detoured to the frontage road.

Northbound Texas 26 off-ramp to northbound Texas 121. Traffic will be detoured to Bass Pro Drive.

Southbound Texas 121 at Farm to Market Road 2499/Grapevine Mills Parkway. Traffic will be detoured to the frontage road.

Southbound Texas 121 frontage road at Grapevine Mills Trail. Traffic will be detoured to Texas 26.

Southbound Farm to Market Road 2499 from Grapevine Mills Boulevard to Texas 121. Traffic will be detoured to the frontage road.

Westbound Interstate 635 off-ramps to northbound Texas 121/Farm to Market Road 2499 and southbound Texas 121/eastbound Texas 114/DFW Airport. Traffic will be detoured to Bass Pro Drive.

Visit dfwconnector.com for updates on all major upcoming operations for this project. All construction work is dependent on weather conditions.