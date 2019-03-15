Grapevine’s first shopping center is getting a makeover

Grapevine Towne Center is getting a makeover.
The Dallas-based retail developer Weitzman will start renovating the Grapevine Towne Center this year. Located at Texas 114 and William D. Tate Avenue, the retail center is home to Target, Office Depot, Big Lots, Ross and other stores.
“This renovation is adding modern lifestyle elements and pedestrian-friendly features, as well as an updated facade, to ensure the center’s next two decades are as strong as its first,” said Jennifer Chandler, asset manager for Weitzman, in a news release.
The redesign for Grapevine Towne Center also includes an online makeover. Weitzman is updating the center’s website and launching a digital marketing campaign with the goal to focus on the shopper.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Star-Telegram
#ReadLocal
Twenty-four years ago, Grapevine Towne Center was also the largest retail center in the area and led the way for more retail and restaurant development in Grapevine, Colleyville and Southlake.
Comments