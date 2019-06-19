Police dig up backyard of missing Hurst woman, but fail to find any trace of her

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts are used by local law enforcement to notify the public that someone has gone missing. Here’s what you need to know about what each color code means. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts are used by local law enforcement to notify the public that someone has gone missing. Here’s what you need to know about what each color code means.

Despite digging for hours in a backyard, Hurst police failed on Tuesday to find the body of a missing woman who was last seen in May 2015.

A team of 10 Hurst police officers and officials with the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office were at the home of 72-year-old Norma Shultz, digging for more than five hours on Tuesday.

Her husband reported her missing on May 25, 2015, after he told Hurst police she walked away from their home in the 800 block of Billie Ruth Lane. Investigators believe she has been missing since May 19, 2015.

“We were looking for her body,” said Hurst police Sgt. Lonnie Brazzel in a Wednesday telephone interview. “We didn’t find anything.”

Armed with a search warrant, authorities went to Shultz’s home, digging in the backyard. Her husband stills lives in the home.

“When she went missing, we didn’t have enough information for a search warrant of her home,” Brazzel said. “Recently, investigators got enough new information for the warrant.”

Brazzel declined to comment Wednesday on details of the new information.

Hurst police would be back at the home on Wednesday to clean up.

In May 2015, Hurst police told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram Shultz’s mother had died a few months ago and she had been upset about that.

Jack Strickland of Fort Worth told the Star-Telegram in 2015 that Shultz’s husband believed that played a part in her state of mind.

Authorities said Shultz left her vehicle at her house, and her husband told them he saw her walk away. Her suitcase and personal items also were gone.

Shultz’s children paid for a billboard on Airport Freeway near downtown Fort Worth in 2015, asking for help in finding her.





Shultz is described as being 5-foot-1, 140 pounds and Hispanic.

Hurst police noted Shultz had grandchildren in the area and missed several big family events.

Anyone with information should call Hurst police at 817-788-7180.