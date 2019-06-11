Northwest school official jailed as condition of probation for 2017 DWI

Tarrant County’s 10 Most Wanted Criminals, May 30 Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477.

A Northwest school district assistant athletic director who has a previous conviction of drunken driving in 2012 has been sentenced to 20 months’ probation and 30 days in jail for driving while intoxicated in 2017.

Jason Childress, 41, of Fort Worth, was sentenced on May 13 to probation in Denton County related to his arrest in Trophy Club in December 2017, according to jail records and Denton County court records.

As a condition of probation, Childress must serve 30 days in jail and that work release sentence started on May 31.

As of Tuesday, Childress remained in the Denton County Jail in Denton.

“By law and for the protection of those involved, we cannot under any circumstances, discuss personnel matters,” according to a statement released Tuesday by Northwest school officials. “NISD respects our employees’ rights under their contracts and the law. Personnel decisions are made in consideration of these rights, as well as our responsibility to students and the community.”

Northwest school officials did not comment on whether Childress would be employed in the district in the 2019-2020 school year.

Childress was listed as being on the school district’s administrative staff, according to the district’s website. In a February 2018 interview with the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, a school spokeswoman said Childress would be the assistant athletic director in the Northwest school district during the 2018-19 school year. The Northwest school district is one of the largest in North Texas, spanning three counties, Tarrant, Denton and Wise. The district has an enrollment of more than 24,000, according to the district’s website.





Jail and court documents gave this brief account of Childress’ legal troubles:

In 2012, Keller police arrested Childress and he was charged with driving while intoxicated. He later pleaded no contest to the charge and was sentenced to 15 months’ probation and 40 hours of community service. He completed the requirements in 2013, according to Denton County criminal court records.

At that time, Childress was an assistant principal at Byron Nelson High School in the Northwest district.

In December 2017, Trophy Club arrested him on a DWI charge, but he posted $5,000 bail and was released shortly after his arrest. He was the principal at Northwest High School at that time.

Childress remained as the principal at Northwest High School until the end of the 2017-2018 school year. He was then transferred to the position of assistant athletic director.

Just weeks later, Childress was involved in a traffic accident in January 2018. After the Jan. 25 wreck on U.S. 287 at Avondale Haslet Road in unincorporated Tarrant County, Childress told Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office deputies that he was driving his 2013 Dodge Ram south on U.S. 287 and had a yellow light when he went through the intersection, according to a crash report. A 2004 Chevrolet Suburban traveling east on Avondale Halset Road also went through the intersection and collided with Childress’ truck on the passenger side.

A woman in the Suburban was injured, according to the report.

This report contains information from Star-Telegram archives.