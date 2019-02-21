Ex-school trustee accused of sexually assaulting male student in 2010 gets probation

The long legal battle of former Northwest school district board member Kerry D. Jones, who was accused of having sexual encounters with a male student in 2010, is over.

Jones, 56, of Trophy Club, pleaded guilty last month to assault causing bodily injury, ending one of the longest cases of alleged improper relationship between an educator and student in North Texas.

As part of the plea agreement Jones, who had been a counselor at Colleyville Heritage High School and a reserve deputy constable in Denton County, was sentenced to two years probation and must perform 80 hours of community service.

Neither Jones nor his attorney, Stephen Wohr of Denton, could be reached for comment Thursday.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to the Star-Telegram

Special prosecutor Kelly Meador said Jones is checking in with the court and being monitored. Meador was appointed to the case in October 2015.





“This is a resolution that was reached after speaking with the victim of this offense and taking his wishes into account,” Meador said in an email Wednesday.

Jones had faced four counts of improper relationship between an educator and a student, a second-degree felony. If he had been convicted, he faced a maximum of 20 years in prison on each charge.

He pleaded to the assault charge, which is a Class A misdemeanor.

On Jones’ 2011 school board campaign website, he said he had a master’s degree in education and counseling from the University of North Texas and had three grown sons. The website also said he was a reserve deputy constable in Denton County and held a state peace officer’s license.





Trophy Club police began an investigation in August 2012 after receiving a complaint from a 17-year-old male student who was legally an adult.

Jones was accused of having sexual encounters with the male student at Jones’ home between April 2010 and March 2011.

The male student notified officials with Child Protective Services about the encounters. At that time Jones was a licensed foster parent caring for an 8-year-old boy. The student told a CPS caseworker that he was concerned that Jones might do something inappropriate with the boy.

Jones was indicted in March 2013 by a Denton County grand jury.

After the indictment, officials at Colleyville Heritage High School sent letters to parents indicating that police had confirmed that the alleged misconduct did not occur on school property and that no other students related to CHHS were involved.

Colleyville Heritage is in the Grapevine-Colleyville district. Trophy Club is in the Northwest school district.

Jones was a counselor at Northwest High School from 1992 to 2009 and was the school’s soccer coach from 1992 to 1995, according to a Northwest school district news release.

He served on the Northwest school board from 2011 until 2013, according to the school board website.