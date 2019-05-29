Grapevine parks earn wildlife grant to connect more students to nature

Courtesy

In Grapevine, students are encouraged to Go Wild — as in the Grapevine Parks and Recreation Department’s Go Wild Program.

And now they have a little more money to Go Wild as the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department awarded a grant of almost $44,000 to the hands-on education program designed to help the community enjoy, learn about, and care for natural treasures.

The grant was awarded from the TPWD’s Community Outdoor Outreach Program, established to provide opportunities for Texans to connect with nature. City officials say they will use the grant to bring more than 2,200 students from Title 1 schools on field trips to Grapevine parks.

“We are so excited to bring these children outside to our parks to have fun and learn about our awesome natural world,” said Betsy Marsh, Environmental Education Coordinator for Grapevine Parks and Recreation. “In addition to field trips, this grant will also help us enhance outdoor classrooms, restore native habitat on school campuses, and launch a career development program for high school students focused on horticulture, habitat restoration, and environmental education.”

Marsh said that since the Go Wild Program’s inception in 2017, more than 3,600 students have been engaged in the study of local plants and animals, monitoring waterways, and restoring wildlife habitat in Grapevine parks.

“The purpose of applying for this grant was to introduce under-represented audiences to environmental education, conservation and outdoor recreation,” Grapevine Director of Parks and Recreation Kevin Mitchell said.

For information on the GO Wild Program, visit GoGrapevine.com/GOWild.