Fort Worth man gets 47 years for robbing Southlake family after using lost dog scam

Timothy Scoggins of Fort Worth used a lost dog scam to get into a Southlake home in 2017 to rob a family.

A Fort Worth man was sentenced on Wednesday to 47 years in prison for robbing a Southlake family in 2017 after he and an accomplice used a lost dog scam to rush into the family’s home and ransacked it while they held people at gunpoint.

The family escaped after one of them managed to get out of their Southlake home, scaring the robbers, who dropped a duffel bag containing jewelry and cash. The robbers also left behind a walkie-talkie and a glove containing DNA.

On Wednesday afternoon, a Tarrant County jury sentenced Timothy Scott Scoggins, 39, of Fort Worth, to 47 years for the crime. On Tuesday, jurors had found him guilty of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit a felony.

Scoggins must spend at least half of his sentence in prison before he is eligible for parole because of his criminal history and he used a weapon in the Southlake case, prosecutors said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Scoggins’ accomplice has not been identified, but Southlake police have continued to search for him.

“This family will never look at their home the same way again,” prosecutor Ashlea Deener told jurors in closing arguments, according to a news release from the Tarrant County criminal district attorney’s office. “They will think about the restraints, and being held at gunpoint. If he’d gone to a house where someone wasn’t cooperative, this could have been a murder trial.”

The home invasion occurred on May 2, 2017, in Southlake.

A man knocked on the front door of the home, claiming he was searching for a lost dog.

After convincing a woman to open the door to receive a flier about the alleged missing dog, the man forced his way into the home as he brandished a gun and used zip ties to tie her up, according to the news release.

The man then called on a walkie-talkie to Scoggins, who quickly arrived wearing a mask and gloves and carrying a rifle.

The robbers then ransacked the home collecting jewelry, cash and other items.

At some point, the family’s adult son arrived with a glass contractor, startling the robbers. The robbers threatened the son, but he managed to get away.

That’s when the robbers fled the home.

DNA linked Scoggins to the case as did an FBI analysis of his cellphone, according to prosecutors. The victims could not identify him.

SHARE COPY LINK Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477.