Homeowner, suspect exchange gunfire in Irving home invasion, police say

An Irving homeowner and a suspect exchanged gunfire Friday morning after suspects broke into a home, Irving police said.

The resident and one suspect were wounded in the shooting, and they were taken to Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas. Their injuries are not life-threatening, Irving police said.

A second suspect fled the scene.

The shooting occurred shortly before 6 a.m. in the 1900 block of Senter Road.

Irving police responded to the residence after receiving several 911 calls about gunfire in the area.

One report was that there was a man with a gunshot wound standing in the middle of the street.

Irving police arrived and located the wounded man who told officers two suspects broke into his home.

At one point, the homeowner and one of the suspects exchanged gunfire.

The wounded homeowner told Irving police one of the suspects was still inside of the residence. Irving police found the suspect in the home.

Irving detectives are trying to identify the suspects and a motive for the home invasion.