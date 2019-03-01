Latest News

Homeowner, suspect exchange gunfire in Irving home invasion, police say

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.

March 01, 2019 10:19 AM

A suspect was wounded Friday morning after being shot by an Irving resident in a home, Irving police said.
A suspect was wounded Friday morning after being shot by an Irving resident in a home, Irving police said. Courtesy: McClatchy Co.
A suspect was wounded Friday morning after being shot by an Irving resident in a home, Irving police said. Courtesy: McClatchy Co.

An Irving homeowner and a suspect exchanged gunfire Friday morning after suspects broke into a home, Irving police said.

The resident and one suspect were wounded in the shooting, and they were taken to Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas. Their injuries are not life-threatening, Irving police said.

A second suspect fled the scene.

The shooting occurred shortly before 6 a.m. in the 1900 block of Senter Road.

Irving police responded to the residence after receiving several 911 calls about gunfire in the area.

One report was that there was a man with a gunshot wound standing in the middle of the street.

Irving police arrived and located the wounded man who told officers two suspects broke into his home.

At one point, the homeowner and one of the suspects exchanged gunfire.

The wounded homeowner told Irving police one of the suspects was still inside of the residence. Irving police found the suspect in the home.

Irving detectives are trying to identify the suspects and a motive for the home invasion.

Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477.

By

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

fort-worth

fort-worth

Domingo Ramirez Jr.

Star-Telegram breaking news reporter Domingo Ramirez Jr. has been in journalism for more than 35 years. It’s the job he has loved from day one.

  Comments  