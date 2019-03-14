Woman found dead in North Richland Hills home, husband accused in her slaying

The husband of a North Richland Hills woman is accused of killing his wife who was found dead earlier this week in their home, according to North Richland Hills police and officials with the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office.

Victor Lawrence Baxter, 58, of North Richland Hills, was in the Tarrant County Jail Thursday, facing a charge of murder in the death of Mary Baxter, 40.

Mary Baxter was pronounced dead at 1:36 a.m. Monday in the family’s home in the 7700 block of Amy Lane in North Richland Hills.

Initially, North Richland Hills police said there were no signs of foul play and they were unsure how she had died, but they were awaiting a report from the medical examiner’s office.

Shortly after Mary Baxter’s body was found, officials with the medical examiner’s office notified North Richland Hills police that her death was not natural.

North Richland Hills police declined to comment on how Mary Baxter died and the medical examiner’s website listed her cause and manner of death as pending.

North Richland Hills police also have not provided a motive for the slaying.

“The call to 911 did come from inside of the home just before 1 a.m. on Monday,” said Carissa Katekaru, a spokeswoman with North Richland Hills police.

Victor Baxter was arrested on Monday on unrelated charges, but he was in custody Thursday on a murder charge.





He’s in the Tarrant County Jail in lieu of $350,000 bail.