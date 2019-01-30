Here’s why TEXRail horns are sounding in quiet zones

If you live in North Richland Hills, you will likely hear the TEXRail train horns because of construction along the route.





According to a post on the city’s Facebook page, repairs are underway on the Cotton Belt Trail, which is adjacent to the train tracks.

Laura Hanna, a spokeswoman for Trinity Metro, which operates TEXRail, said work is being done throughout the city, including sidewalk construction near Smithfield Station.

The work will take at least two months, and it will be done during daylight hours.

All of North Richland Hills’ 10 railroad crossings are designated quiet zones, but the Federal Railroad Administration requires that engineers sound the train horns when construction workers are in the area or if there is a safety concern.

TEXRail runs from downtown Fort Worth to Terminal B at Dallas/Fort Worth Airport.