Apartments, senior living planned for this Northeast Tarrant city

Construction will start soon on apartments and a senior living complex in North Richland Hills.
Southlake-based Integrated Real Estate Group is developing the Watermere at the Preserve on 17 acres at Precinct Line and Davis Boulevard behind an Aldi grocery store and Capital One Bank which will feature 212 apartments and 17 single-story cottages for seniors.
The company has built Watermere communities in Mansfield, Southlake and Frisco, a representative of Integrated Real Estate Group told council members during a Jan. 14 meeting.
The complex will feature a courtyard, an indoor pool, a salon and a fitness room.
Development is also taking shape on 10 acres west of City Hall, with 26 at City Point. It will have 270 units in four three-story buildings.
AG Spanos Group is developing the project, and Mayor Oscar Trevino said the apartments will lead to more development near City Hall. The city expects retail and office space to follow in the area.
