Early morning fire causes heavy damage to Grapevine barbecue restaurant

A fire caused heavy damage early Monday to a Grapevine barbecue restaurant on Texas 26, according to fire officials.
No injuries have been reported.
Firefighters responded to the fire at Baker’s Ribs, 1720 Texas 26, shortly after 3 a.m.
Flames and smoke were coming out of the back of the restaurant when firefighters arrived, fire officials said.
Firefighters from nearby cities assisted in battling the blaze.
Firefighters remained at the scene.
