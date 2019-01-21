Northeast Tarrant

Suspect identified in police chase that ended in fiery crash

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.

January 21, 2019

HALTOM CITY

The suspect who led officers on a high-speed chase that ended in a fiery wreck with officers pulling a woman out of burning truck has been identified as Charles Keisling of North Richland Hills, police said.

Keisling, 30, was in the Tarrant County Jail Monday facing charges of intoxication assault causing serious bodily injury and evading arrest, police said. His bail was set at $17,500.

The 30-year-old woman pulled from the truck was seriously injured and remained in a local hospital, police said.

The wreck occurred shortly after 10:30 p.m. Wednesday on southbound Denton Highway near Northeast Loop 820.

Police had observed a gray Honda Accord traveling at high speed in the 4100 block of Denton Highway and attempted to stop the vehicle because they believed the motorist was intoxicated.

charles keisling.jpg
Charles Keisling of North Richland Hills Courtesy: Tarrant County Jail

Officers momentarily lost sight of the vehicle as they approached the Watauga city limits, then the Accord came back into view.

“Officers re-initiated the pursuit following behind the suspect vehicle,” police Sgt. Eric Peters said in a news release Thursday.

The woman, driving a Dodge pickup, was attempting to pull into an apartment parking lot when the Accord crashed into her traveling about 90 miles an hour, police said.

Domingo Ramirez Jr.

