She wanted to photograph the sunset. Instead, she caught what some are calling a UFO

By Stephen English

December 06, 2018 11:46 AM

Raw video of an unknown object over Keller

This is the video that was submitted to Texas UFO Sightings, purported to have been taken in Keller on Nov. 19. The photographer said she observed the UFO for about 20 minutes.
KELLER

Angie McNatt Krackenberger of Keller took her camera to a spot on J.T. Ottinger Road just south of Texas 114, not far from her home, on the evening of Nov. 19.

The teacher and photography enthusiast found a good view of the sunset and started snapping away when she noticed something unusual, she said.

Most of the clouds she saw through her lens were moving and eventually disappearing, but one simply stayed put.

“It was much smaller than the other clouds and it was glowing white,” Krackenberger said.

After a while, she realized it was “in the same spot, completely unchanged.”

So she zoomed in.

“I realized it wasn’t a cloud at all, but I wasn’t sure what it was. I snapped a few photos, recorded some video and watched it for about 15 minutes,” she said.

Her hands freezing and the sun now set, she got back in her car, the rational part of her brain telling her that there must be a simple explanation for what she saw, she said.

“But even on the drive home, I called my husband to tell him about what I had seen because I couldn’t think of anything that would explain it,” she said.

Her husband suggested the usual explanations — a weather balloon, a blimp — but when Krackenberger showed him her footage, “he was just as confused as I was,” she said. “It was far too still to be floating in the air.”

So she sent the footage to Texas UFO Sightings to see if blogger Jane Kyle and her fans could make anything of it. They’re equally stumped.

“I still can’t bring myself to say, ‘I saw a UFO,’” Krackenberger said. “It still feels silly to talk about, to be honest.”

On the other hand, Krackenberger said, “I guess it is pretty cool. At least it was something different and unique. Not a typical Monday night for me.”

Stephen English

