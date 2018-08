The man who died in a motorcycle wreck on Sunday has been identified as 31-year-old Chetan Jadhav, of Clearwater, Florida, according to the Tarrant County medical examiners office.

The wreck happened on Texas 121 just northwest of North East Mall in Hurst at about 5 a.m. on Sunday.

Speed appeared to be a factor in the single-vehicle crash, but police didn’t release additional details.

