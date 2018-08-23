Texas students using sign language sing ‘Happy Birthday’ to their nonverbal classmate

A 7-year-old deaf student in North Texas who suffers from down syndrome got a big surprise from his classmates recently when they sang “Happy Birthday” to him — in sign language.

“It was a summer camp program during morning snack around 10 a.m.,” Erin Allen, executive director of Primrose School of Bedford, said in an email. “Our subjects are all taught in the same room and this was a room of children ages 5 and 6.”





The honoree, Leo Rueda, couldn’t have been more pleased.

The singalong took place on Aug. 17, two days before Leo’s actual birthday. Several minutes beforehand, teachers took time to teach everyone the song, but it wasn’t as difficult as one might think, Allen said.

“Several of those students already knew some of the signs because they’ve been at our school since they were babies,” she said. “We teach sign language in our infant, toddler and 2-year-old classrooms.”

Rueda, who is non-verbal, but can hear, happily sang along using sign language and clapped ecstatically at the end, the video shows.

“He has Down syndrome and has been at our school since he was a baby. He has always been mainstreamed at our school and has done very well,” Allen said.

Because of Rueda, for the past five years the school has actively supported the “Step Up for Down Syndrome” initiative, which is a charity walk put on by the Down Syndrome Partnership of North Texas that takes place each October, she added.

“Several of our teachers and staff members walk with Leo and his family every year,” Allen said.

Rueda’s family shed tears when they saw the video, according to Allen.

“Leo’s parents were incredibly touched. His mother cries every time she watches this video,” Allen said.









