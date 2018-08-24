Ronald Thomas is accused of stealing more than $9,000 from a Texas bank during a holdup earlier this week.
Ronald Thomas is accused of stealing more than $9,000 from a Texas bank during a holdup earlier this week. Courtesy: Tarrant County Jail
Ronald Thomas is accused of stealing more than $9,000 from a Texas bank during a holdup earlier this week. Courtesy: Tarrant County Jail

Northeast Tarrant

He owed rent on a storage unit, so he robbed a bank and fled on a bicycle, feds say

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.

ramirez@star-telegram.com

August 24, 2018 02:02 PM

RICHLAND HILLS

Ronald Lynn Thomas was in arears on a rented storage unit at the U-Haul on Flory Street, so officials there put a padlock on it.

On Monday, Thomas, 58, told storage officials he would return on Tuesday with money to pay the back rent.

He robbed the Wells Fargo Bank of $9,250 on Tuesday, according to federal court documents, and returned to the U-Haul business where he rented a truck for $250 and was arrested Tuesday afternoon.

He faces a federal charge of bank robbery.

A federal criminal complaint says Thomas handed a teller at Wells Fargo Bank, 6964 Boulevard 26, a note about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday saying, “Give me all the money or it’s going to get ugly.” He demanded large bills.

A teller handed him $9,250 and he fled on a lime bicycle.

A few minutes later, two witnesses observed the suspect running into a nearby neighborhood.

Police canvassed the neighborhood with photographs of the suspect taken by bank surveillance cameras. Two residents recognized the robber as a man who they believed was living at a nearby U-Haul storage unit on Flory Street.

When they arrived at U-Haul, police showed a photograph of the suspect to a manager who said it was one of his customers, Ronald Lynn Thomas. He told the officers about how Thomas owed back rent on a unit and Thomas had promised to return to the business on Tuesday.

Officers stopped Thomas about 5 p.m. Tuesday, driving the rented truck. Authorities found a roll of $100 bills in his pocket and recovered $7,916 in cash from a bag found in of the truck.

Thomas admitted renting a truck, but he did not make a statement about the bank robbery, according to court documents.

Read More

Read More

Read More

Police responded shortly after 9am to a report of a robbery with shots fired at Veritex Bank on Merrick Street near Camp Bowie Blvd. Three women were shot during the holdup. Witnesses reported seeing two suspects in hoodies fleeing on foot.

By

Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763,@mingoramirezjr.

  Comments  