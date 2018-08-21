Bank robbery suspect with Hawaiian shirt flees on lime green bike. Have you seen him?

Police are asking for the public’s help locating a suspect in a bank robbery Tuesday.
Police are circulating pictures of an older gray-haired man, wearing a goatee and glasses on their Facebook page that they would like to find, according to the post.
The robbery occurred about 12:30 p.m. at the Wells Fargo Bank in the 6700 block of Boulevard 26, the post said.
The man was wearing a pink floral Hawaiian shirt but had on a black tank top underneath and may have taken off the top shirt, according to police.
The suspect was last seen leaving the area on a lime green bicycle in the 4000 block of Scruggs Drive.
Students and staff at Mullendore Elementary School were ordered to shelter-in-place earlier in the afternoon but the school resumed normal operations about 2 p.m., police said.
Police are asking that anyone with information call dispatchers at 817-281-1000.
Mitch Mitchell: 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3
