Bank robbery suspect with Hawaiian shirt flees on lime green bike. Have you seen him?

Police are asking for the public’s help locating a suspect in a bank robbery Tuesday.

Police are circulating pictures of an older gray-haired man, wearing a goatee and glasses on their Facebook page that they would like to find, according to the post.

The robbery occurred about 12:30 p.m. at the Wells Fargo Bank in the 6700 block of Boulevard 26, the post said.

The man was wearing a pink floral Hawaiian shirt but had on a black tank top underneath and may have taken off the top shirt, according to police.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

The suspect was last seen leaving the area on a lime green bicycle in the 4000 block of Scruggs Drive.

Students and staff at Mullendore Elementary School were ordered to shelter-in-place earlier in the afternoon but the school resumed normal operations about 2 p.m., police said.

Police are asking that anyone with information call dispatchers at 817-281-1000.

Mitch Mitchell: 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3