Good Samaritan shoots a man who was beating, stabbing small child to death, police say

A North Texas man is recovering in a hospital after he was shot by a Good Samaritan who claimed the man was beating and stabbing his 16-month-old child to death on Sunday afternoon, Lewisville police reported.

The 16-month-old child sustained multiple severe injuries and had to be rushed to a hospital at 12:41 p.m. Sunday, Lewisville police stated in a news release. The child later died.

The child, who has not been identified at this time, is believed to be the son of the suspect, police said.

When officers responded to a report of a stabbing at the Oak Forrest Apartments located at 1531 S. State Highway 121 witnesses told the officers that a man was beating and stabbing a child in the courtyard near an apartment building, police said.

There were also others who told officers that shots had been fired at the same location. The responding officers found a man at the location who had been shot in the leg and a small child that had sustained multiple severe injuries, police said.

The small child and the man were transported to a local hospital for treatment. The child was later pronounced deceased and the medical staff determined the child’s death was due to the injuries he sustained during an assault, police said.

Several witnesses at the crime scene told detectives that they saw a man beating and stabbing a small child. One of the witnesses got a firearm and shot the man to prevent him from further injuring the child, police said.

The man, who also has not been identified by police at this time, was placed under arrest following treatment for his gunshot wound. There had not been any previous calls or reports to police at the apartment location, according to Lewisville Police spokesman Jesse Hunter.





There had not been any prior reports made by the child’s family involving Child Protective Services, Hunter added.

Police said the witness that fired the shot that stopped the attack will not face criminal charges.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.





