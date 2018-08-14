He’s accused of beating a woman as they left Target and then kidnapping her

A 24-year-old man accused of beating a woman and kidnapping her after they made a return at a local Target store four months ago was arrested by Fort Worth police on Monday.
Dequante Floyd Eleston was charged with aggravated kidnapping and assault. He’s jailed on a $28,500 bond. An arrest affidavit says Eleston and the woman knew each other prior to the incident.
According to the affidavit, Eleston and the 24-year-old woman went into a local Target to make a return on April 11.
At 11:17 p.m., one woman called police to say she saw a man grab a woman and put her in the back of a tan sedan in the parking lot of Target, at 301 Carroll Street. She gave dispatch the man’s license plate. Two minutes later, a second woman said she was driving in the area of 2200 South University Drive when she saw a woman in the back of a 4-door gold Honda screaming. She believed the woman was being assaulted.
Surveillance footage from the store shows Eleston knocking the woman to the ground as they walked toward the car. He picked her up, carried her to the car and let her down. She began walking back toward the store, but Eleston ran after her and carried her back to the vehicle. He opened the rear passenger door and got into the backseat behind her, the affidavit says.
The driver, Durrell Charles, 36, drove away.
While Charles drove, Eleston punched and choked the woman, police say. When they stopped at a red light, she told police she tried to climb out a window, but Eleston grabbed her and said, “I’ll kill you,” and punched her three more times, according to the affidavit.
At that point, her assailant took her phone from her and activated the child locks in the car so she couldn’t escape, the affidavit says.
At 1 a.m. on April 12, Charles dropped Eleston and the woman off at Wilbarger Street and Martin Luther King Freeway. Eleston didn’t let the woman go for another two hours, the document says.
Charles was arrested and charged with aggravated kidnapping on May 22. He’s still jailed on a $25,000 bond. It’s unclear why Eleston wasn’t arrested until Monday.
