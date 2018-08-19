Another North Texas child dies after being pulled out of swimming pool

A 4-year-old Parker County girl died Saturday afternoon after she was pulled out of an above-ground pool at her home, officials said Sunday.

The girl had wandered away from adults in the home and apparently jumped into the pool, Parker County Sheriff Larry Fowler said Sunday in a telephone interview.

“She had been in the pool before with floaties on and with adults around,” Fowler said. “This time, there was no one around.”

The little girl was identified as Esmee Toner who died at 6:34 p.m . Saturday at an Azle hospital, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s website on Sunday. A ruling on her death is pending an autopsy.

She was the second North Texas child to die after being found in a swimming pool in as many days. On Friday, a missing 2-year-old Bedford girl died at a local hospital after she was found at the bottom of a swimming pool.

In the Parker County case, Esmee slipped out of her home without any adults knowing, Fowler said.

Several minutes later, someone found her in the pool and pulled her out. Paramedics arrived and worked on her before she was taken to the Azle hospital where she died.

Deputies will continue to investigate the case, Fowler said Sunday.

In the Bedford case, a 2-year-old who had been missing for more than two hours was found in a pool and later died on Friday, according to authorities.

The name of the Bedford child had not been released by authorities as of Sunday.

Bedford police were called to an address in the 1100 block of Amherst Circle in Bedford to help locate the missing child, according to a news release from the Bedford Police Department.

While police were on their way to the residence they were told that the child had been found in a swimming pool, the release said.

The responding officers administered life-saving techniques until paramedics arrived. The child was taken to Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth where she died Friday night.

The number of child drownings in Tarrant County have spiked this year. As of June, there had been seven recorded before the official first day of summer. That number doesn’t include a July child drowning in Hurst or the Bedford case.

At one point just before summer started, there have been 22 children who had been rescued out of waters, according to records with the Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth.

There were only five juvenile drowning deaths in 2017, according to Tarrant County health statistics.

Tarrant County often leads Texas counties in juvenile drownings, according to an online database maintained by the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.