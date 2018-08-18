Missing 2-year-old found drowned in pool at Bedford residence

A 2-year-old who had been missing for more than two hours was found in a pool and later died on Friday, according to authorities.

Police were called to an address in the 1100 block of Amherst Circle to help locate the missing child, according to a news release from the Bedford Police Department.

While police were on their way to the residence they were told that the child had been found in a swimming pool, the release said.

The responding officers administered life-saving techniques until paramedics arrived and took the child to Cook Children’s Medical Center, where the toddler was pronounced dead about 11:15 p.m., the release said.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!





