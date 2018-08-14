Tired of running? Jogger accused of stealing bicycle out of garage

Maybe he got tired of running?

A jogger running in just shorts and tennis shoes is accused of stealing a bicycle out of a garage in a neighborhood off Precinct Line Road in June, police said.

But he was captured on home surveillance camera and police released a photo of the him in the act on Tuesday in the hope that someone will recognize him and contact officers.

The incident occurred on an evening in June in the 9000 block of Cedar Breaks Drive, police said.

A neighbor’s home surveillance camera captured the jogger in the neighborhood. Police posted it on their Facebook page.

Anyone with information should call police at 817-427-7030 or email your information to msoltis@nrhtx.com.