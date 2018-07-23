A mother jumped into the lake to save her son - and neither was wearing a life jacket

A 13-year-old Grand Prairie boy and his mother have died after they were pulled out of Grapevine Lake last week, officials said Monday.

Fire and police officials were notified the woman died Saturday at a hospital in Grapevine after she and her son were found under water Tuesday afternoon at the lake. Authorities had not released her name.

Her son, Aiden Rock, died Sunday night at Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s website on Monday. He died from drowning and his death has been ruled an accident, according to the medical examiner’s office.

Firefighters responded to the area of McPherson Slough Park in the southern part of the lake Tuesday afternoon on a report that multiple people were under water.

Officials said the teen was in the water when he began to have problems and his mother jumped in to help him. The victims were not wearing life jackets, said an official with Texas Parks & Wildlife.

On their arrival at 2:41 p.m., they found a police officer administering CPR to someone. That person was taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Grapevine in critical condition.

The second victim was found under water about 100 feet offshore by Grapevine divers, fire officials said, and taken to Baylor Scott & White.

The teen was later taken to Cook Children’s in Fort Worth where he died.



