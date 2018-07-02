Drowning of a boy visiting grandfather in Hurst likely a 'tragic accident,' police say

A Kansas boy visiting his grandfather in Hurst drowned over the weekend in an apartment complex pool, police say.

Levi Banks, 7, might have sneaked out alone to use the pool Saturday morning, police say. They say charges are not likely to be filed.

Levi lived in Kansas City, Kansas, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner's office.

"It appears the child went out on his own," Hurst police Sgt. Lonnie Brazzel said Monday morning.

The incident happened at about 9 a.m. Saturday in the pool of an apartment complex in the 1800 block of Sotogrande Boulevard, according to the medical examiner.

Brazzel said the investigation is ongoing but that police don't suspect foul play.

"It's looking at this point that this was just a tragic accident," Brazzel said.

Monday morning, MedStar reported that in May and June, it responded to five drowning cases, including three children below age 10. Two adults and one child died, MedStar said.

