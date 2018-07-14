A motorcyclist crashed in Southlake while riding with a group of about 100 motorcycle operators, some who were doing tricks and “popping wheelies” on Texas 114 as they traveled.
Member of motorcycle flash mob crashes in Southlake

July 14, 2018 09:00 PM

Two motorcycle operators crashed on Texas 114 causing a traffic backup that lasted more than two hours.

The two motorcyclists were riding with a group of about 100 motorcycles traveling eastbound on Texas 114 when the crash occurred, according to a tweet from a Southlake Department of Public Safety officer.



Some of the motorcycle operators were doing stunts and “popping wheelies,” the tweet said.

The tweet said the motorcycles crashed at the Southlake/Grapevine border near the Northwest Highway bridge about 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

The motorcycle riding group was traveling east into Southlake from Westlake doing about 30 mph when two of the motorcycles collided, said Officer Brad Uptmore, Southlake DPS spokesman. Witnesses gave conflicting details about how the accident occurred, Uptmore said.

At least one ambulance was called to take an injured individual to the hospital, but there were no patients transported and no injuries reported, Uptmore said. No citations were issued and the motorcycle group was allowed to leave the area, Uptmore said.

Two lanes of the freeway were closed following the wreck but the roadway was cleared about 6:30 p.m..

