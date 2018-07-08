Who’s winning the police lip sync battle in Dallas-Fort Worth? We’ve kept score.

Let's all be honest, we've almost all done it.

Lip syncing or karaoke at parties, bars, clubs and — of course — family functions has always been a thing. It extends far beyond American culture.

So, it shouldn't be surprising that a viral in-car lip sync battle between local Texas police departments that began shortly before the Fourth of July, has spread like wildfire — no pun intended — across Texas, with Dallas-Fort Worth area police departments going to great lengths to one-up each other on social media.

After the firework smoke cleared from the skies of the DFW metroplex on July 4, the Fort Worth Police Department sat atop the video-view charts on Facebook with more than 2 million views. The lead came from a superb effort by Public Information Officer Bradley Perez recreating the smash hit video for the Alanis Morissette song "Ironic." Perez mimicked Morissette by playing all four characters from the original video.

That was good enough for a solid lead, until the Grapevine Police Department wrote a message on its Facebook page, saying, "Okay, Grapevine. You asked for it, and now you shall receive. Feast your eyes and sing along to our medley. #NobodyPutsGrapevinePDInACorner."

The video, originally posted by Grapevine police on July 3, features an officer dousing himself with water — no, seriously, he douses himself with water in slow motion, then proceeds to whip a chair around, while singing "What A Feeling" by Irene Cara from the 1983 hit movie "Flashdance."

I'm sure Jennifer Beals would be proud.

That performance was good enough to push Grapevine police past 3 million views.

Remember that wildfire I mentioned earlier? It was at about this point when it spread across the metroplex.

The Hurst Police Department dropped their lip sync video to a tune many should be familiar with, Justin Timberlake's infectious "Can't Stop The Feeling."

Bedford police stepped into the competition, writing on Facebook, "Yes, we’re late to the party but here it is!"

They decided to slow things down, just a little bit, with the Backstreet Boys' worldwide smash hit, "I Want It That Way."

Arlington police got into the mix and added a little bit of Spice Girls to the competition. They even recruited the help of a local Dunkin' Donuts store, which included some snazzy drone-shot video — we see you Arlington — as officers sang the Spice Girls' hit song, "Wannabe."

A couple other Tarrant County police departments — Euless and Flower Mound — were called out but haven't responded yet.

Southlake police, who have a pretty funny Facebook account, has acknowledged the lip sync challenge, writing on July 5, "SOOOOOOOOOOO don't freak out but our Lip Sync Challenge has been delayed due to unforeseen circumstances! No freaking out and we will update you sooooooooon!"

Meanwhile in Dallas County, they've been pretty active in the viral lip sync challenge since it began in late June.

The Dallas Police Department had two officers from its southwest division jump into the competition first on July 2, with a in-car duet of Justin Bieber hit "Boyfriend."

A day later, they upped the stakes with a medley mashup of songs including "Get Along" by Kenny Chesney, "Aguita de Melon" by Fito Olivarez and summer BBQ cookout classic "September" by Earth, Wind & Fire.

They even called out the New York City Police Department, saying, "NYPD, let's see what you got!"

The Irving Police Department took a old school approach — Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell's, "Ain't No Mountain High Enough" — but it paid dividends with more than 1 million views.

And in Cedar Hill, well, all they do is win — apparently — as their medley mashup, which featured songs by DJ Khaled, Twenty One Pilots, Marvin Gaye and Rick Astley, is approaching 2 million views.

Check out the standings below, along with other notable performances from other police departments across the DFW metroplex.

Facebook video views as of July 8:

Note: Several police departments have posted on their Facebook pages that they are currently working on their videos.