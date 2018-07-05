Internet crush #PlaneBae has Fort Worth ties under a cloud of discrimination complaints

A modern day social media love connection unfolded in front of hundreds of thousands of people on Twitter Wednesday when the "#PlaneBae" set the social media platform on fire.

Euan Holden, the director of operations at a bar in Fort Worth called Varsity Tavern, is now in the spotlight after a passenger, Rosey Blair, live-tweeted his romantic connection with another female passenger.

Last night on a flight home, my boyfriend and I asked a woman to switch seats with me so we could sit together. We made a joke that maybe her new seat partner would be the love of her life and well, now I present you with this thread. — Rosey Blair (@roseybeeme) July 3, 2018

Blair wrote on Twitter that on her Alaska Airlines flight home on July 2 from New York's LaGuardia Airport to Dallas Love Field, she and her boyfriend asked a woman to switch seats so they could sit together on the plane.

"We made a joke that maybe her new seat partner would be the love of her life and well, now I present you with this thread," Blair wrote on Twitter.

From that point, Blair posted a series of photos that have been retweeted more than 300,000 times and liked over 800,000 times.

Throughout the course of the tweets Holden and the woman share food, fitness tips, show family photos to each other and even make a trip to the bathroom on the plane together, according to Blair.

Following their hand-held exit from the plane, Holden retweeted Blair and said, "Hilarious... Knew you were taking pictures."

Hilarious... Knew you were taking pictures https://t.co/dTuFA8RI1O — Euan Holden (@EuanHolden) July 4, 2018

Since their romantic connection Holden has been spotlighted in TV news segments on national outlets such as ABC's Good Morning America and NBC's Today Show.

While the romance in Holden's life might have been heating up above the clouds, on the ground, Varsity Tavern in Fort Worth is still dealing with racial discrimination allegations.

Back in April, in a story reported by the Star-Telegram, multiple people shared stories that they believe they were denied entry or saw someone else denied entry into Varsity Tavern because of their race — under the guise of a dress code. The city of Fort Worth has since launched an investigation into the complaints under its anti-discrimination ordinance.

Shortly after the story broke, Varsity Tavern released a statement on its Facebook page addressing the issue and saying in part that it was "saddened to learn there were people who felt they had been discriminated against when they were turned away based on our dress code."

Holden told The Arizona Republic regarding a Varsity Tavern opening this summer in Tempe, Ariz., that such incidents wouldn't recur.

But for now, he is soaking up all the love he can get from the thousands of Twitter users who have used his romantic encounter to spawn the new hashtag #CatchingFlightsANDFeelings.

"Just want to take a second and thank you all for being so kind and supportive these last 24 hours," Holden wrote in a tweet. "Haven’t seen this much love from millions of strangers to another in a very long time! #PlaneBae."