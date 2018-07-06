Flower Mound teen's body recovered from Grapevine Lake

The body of a Flower Mound teen who fell from a sailboat into Lake Grapevine on Tuesday was recovered in about 35 feet of water on Thursday, authorities said.

The body of the unidentified teen was recovered by members of the Grapevine Fire Department about 3 p.m., northwest of Rockledge Park about 400 feet from the shore, said John Sherwood, assistant fire chief.

The Grapevine Dive Unit and Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens went to the lake at about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday searching for the teen, who reportedly fell from a sailboat and never resurfaced.





The teen was not wearing a life jacket and it's unknown what caused him to fall overboard, Sherwood said.

The winds did gust on Tuesday but it is not known whether that played a factor, Sherwood said.

Searchers were at the lake until after midnight Tuesday and searched all day on Wednesday Sherwood said.

This is the fourth drowning at Grapevine Lake since Mother's Day weekend.

This story includes information from Star-Telegram archives.