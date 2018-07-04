Search underway for 19-year-old who drowned in Grapevine Lake

A 19-year-old man drowned in Grapevine Lake on Tuesday night, according to the Grapevine Fire Department.
The Grapevine Dive Unit and Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens went to the lake at around 9:30 p.m. on the report of a missing man who had fallen overboard from a sailboat and never resurfaced.
The man, from Flower Mound, was not wearing a life jacket and it's unknown what caused him to fall overboard, the fire department said.
Searchers were at the lake until after midnight Tuesday but were forced to leave because of high winds, darkness and the fact that the sailboat had drifted significantly from the spot where the man fell, the fire department said.
Grapevine Marine units returned Wednesday morning to search the shorelines.
This is the fourth drowning at Grapevine Lake since Mother's Day weekend.
