Gunman opens fire at Grapevine apartments, 2 people wounded

A gunman fired through doors at two separate apartment complexes Tuesday night, wounding two people in the shootings, police said.

Police believe the suspect knew the victims and targeted their apartments.

A search continued Wednesday for the suspects.

The first shooting was reported shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Village on the Creek Apartments in the 3100 block of Mustang Drive. A suspect fired four shots through an apartment door at the complex, but no injuries were reported.

About 30 minutes later, police said the same gunman fired several shots through a door at the Encore Apartments in the 3000 block of Mustang Drive.

"Two people inside the apartment, a man and a woman, were hit by multiple bullets," said police spokeswoman Amanda McNew in a news release. "Two others in the apartment were not hurt."

The wounded victims were taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Grapevine. The man was in stable condition Tuesday night while the woman was in surgery, police said.

The names of the victims had not been released by police.

Several witnesses told police the same gunman was involved in both shootings.