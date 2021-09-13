Local

Police in Trophy Club searching for missing child with intellectual disabilities

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Nathan Covarrubias, a 15-year-old who went missing from Trophy Club, Texas, around 9 a.m. Monday.
Police in Trophy Club are asking for help in locating a missing 15-year-old boy with intellectual disabilities, according to an alert published by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Nathan Covarrubias, a 5-foot-10 boy with brown hair, brown eyes and glasses, is missing, according to the alert. He was last seen wearing a red jacket, black shirt, black pants and brown Fila hiking boots. He was last seen in the 2700 block of Bobcat Boulevard in Trophy Club around 9 a.m. Monday.

Police have identified Covarrubias as an endangered missing person. Anybody with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Trophy Club police at 817-999-9330.

