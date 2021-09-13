Sam Houston High School in Arlington placed on lockdown after shooting in area, police say

Dreamstime via TNS

Sam Houston High School in Arlington went on lockdown Monday afternoon with no threat to the students after Arlington police said gunshots were fired in the area of the school, off its property.

The shooting happened in the 2400 block of Sherry Street, near the intersection of Sherry Street and Sam Houston Drive, police said. That intersection is about a block away from the school.

Arlington police tweeted around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday that someone showed up at an area hospital with gunshot wounds after the incident. The school was on lockdown while police investigated the incident and around 2:45 p.m. was working with police on a “structured and controlled” release of students to their parents and school buses, according to a tweet from the department.

Police asked parents to stage on the west side of the school for the release but did not announce if they had anybody in custody. They stressed that there were no active threats to students and that the incident happened off campus.

