North Texas resident claims $1 million lottery prize

A $1 million Texas Lottery ticket was claimed by a Ferris resident recently.

The winning ticket was purchased at Jaxx Fuel at 101. N. I-45 in Ferris for the Aug. 31 drawing.

The second-tier Mega Millions prize is played by choosing five numbers from a field of 70 and one Mega Ball number the second field of 25 numbers.

The Ferris winner chose to remain anonymous.

The median household income in Ferris is about $59,000, according to the 2019 census.

The winning ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers in the drawing (8-14-31-58-68), but not the Mega Ball number (15).

To win the Mega Millions $20 million jackpot, players must match all six numbers drawn including the Mega Ball.

Drawings are broadcast each Tuesday and Friday at 10:12 p.m.