North Texas resident claims one of four $1 million lottery tickets

A Richardson resident recently claimed one of four $1 million Texas Lottery scratch winning tickets.
One of four $1 million prize-winning tickets in the Texas Lottery scratch game Diamond White 7s was claimed by a Richardson resident.

The winning ticket was purchased at Bains Brothers Petroleum No. 6, at 591 W. Campbell Road in Richardson. The winning resident chose to remain anonymous.

This is the second of four top $1 million prizes to be claimed in the game. Diamond White 7s offers nearly $130 million in total prizes with overall odds of winning any prize in the game at 1 in 3.25, including break-even prizes.

