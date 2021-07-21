Dallas-Fort Worth resident claims $3 million prize in Texas Lottery scratch ticket game

The winning continues in North Texas.

An Irving resident claimed a prize of $3 million in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game 500X Loteria Spectacular, lottery officials said on Wednesday.

The ticket was purchased at Nursery Food Mart, 1140 S. Nursery Road in Irving.

The winner elected to remain anonymous.

This was the last of four top prizes worth $3 million to be claimed in this game. 500X Loteria Spectacular offers more than $200 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.10, including break-even prizes.