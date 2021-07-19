Fort Worth will have to wait a few months for world’s largest rubber duck to arrive

The free Big #KindnessDuck Party rescheduled to October from July 23-25 because of surge in COVID-19 cases, will feature the world’s largest rubber duck, which stands about six stories tall and is about 74 feet long. AP

Fort Worth will have to wait a few months to see the world’s largest rubber duck.

Organizers of the Big #KindnessDuck Party, which was scheduled for July 23-25 in Trinity Park, have postponed the festival to October because of increasing COVID-19 transmission rate in Tarrant County.

The free Big #KindnessDuck Party is set to feature the world’s largest rubber duck, which stands about six stories tall and is about 74 feet long. A baby duck — at about 10 feet tall — is also expected to be on the scene. They’ll be set up north of the duck pond near River Drive and the Trinity River.

Big Kindness Duck Party is the brainchild of the Kindness Duck Project, a Fort Worth nonprofit organization aiming to promote “kindness by responding to community needs and performing as many random acts of kindness as possible,” according to its website.

The organization set up a GoFundMe page to help raise $10,000 to bring the giant duck to Fort Worth. So far, 15 donors have raised nearly $3,000.

The event will include food trucks, vendors and tents highlighting local nonprofits. The 22-acre grounds will include a 250-foot sandy area called “Trinity Beach,” which the Kindness Duck Project is partnering on with the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History and Museum School.

Big Kat Burgers, Cousins Maine Lobster, and Chimy’s are among the confirmed food vendors.