Why is the world’s largest rubber duck coming to Fort Worth?

A giant inflatable rubber duck, seen here floating in the Port of Los Angeles in 2014, is coming to Trinity Park in Fort Worth for a free event July 23-25, hosted by the Kindness Duck Project. AP

A giant rubber duck is coming to Fort Worth.

The Big #KindnessDuck Party, a free event scheduled for July 23-25 in Trinity Park, is featuring the world’s largest rubber duck, which stands about six stories tall and is about 74 feet long. A baby duck — at about 10 feet tall — is also expected to be on the scene. They’ll be set up north of the duck pond near River Drive and the Trinity River.

Big Kindness Duck Party is the brainchild of Kindness Duck Project, a Fort Worth nonprofit organization aiming to promote “kindness by responding to community needs and performing as many random acts of kindness as possible,” according to its website.

The organization set up a GoFundMe page to help raise $10,000 to bring the giant duck to Fort Worth. So far, four donors have raised a little more than $1,650.

The July 23-25 event on the Trinity River is set to include food trucks, vendors and tents highlighting local nonprofits. The 22-acre grounds will include a 250-foot sandy area called “Trinity Beach,” which the Kindness Duck Project is partnering on with the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History and Museum School.

Big Kat Burgers, Cousins Maine Lobster, and Chimy’s are among the confirmed food vendors.

“We are doing all of this for the sake of kindness — to show kindness to the amazing people and businesses in our communities; to show kindness to friends, family, and strangers alike; to show kindness to Cowtown and everything that’s great in it,” Kindness Duck Project executive director Kyle Wagner told Fort Worth Magazine.