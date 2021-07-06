Motorcycle accident in Burleson early Monday morning leaves one dead, officials say

A motorcycle crash early Monday morning in Burleson killed one man and injured another.

At approximately 4 a.m. Monday, Burleson police officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Southwest Hillside Drive in reference to a major accident involving two motorcycles and a parked vehicle, city spokesperson DeAnna Phillips said in an email.

One motorcycle rider, 24-year-old Preston Wehunt of Burleson, was pronounced dead on the scene.

The other rider sustained minor injuries to their hands and arms, but refused medical treatment.

The accident remains under investigation.