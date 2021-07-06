This Southlake police video sounds like ‘Drivers License,’ but it’s all about safety

Southlake police released a new video Tuesday encouraging residents to drive safely, and for thousands of music fans, it may sound familiar.

The music is from Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License,” but the words are different.

“I had seen the song featured on an SNL skit one week and it was just starting to blow up (way before she performed as the music guest),” said Southlake police public information officer Brad Uptmore in a Tuesday email. “I felt I was ahead of the game and knew this one would take some time to make, so in early June, I started rewriting the lyrics.”

Uptmore knew it could connect with teens. After all, Rodrigo’s music video had over 248 million views on YouTube as of Tuesday.

The almost two-minute video targets teens and the actions they should do when they get a driver’s license to be smart on the road.

“I outsourced to get the song recorded, knowing that everything would hinge on that,” Uptmore said. “When it came back perfectly, we started to film.”

One of his first pitches was to Bella Uceda, a Southlake emergency specialist who works for emergency management under the Southlake Fire Department. She looked the part.

“She was more than game to do it, and she killed it,” Uptmore said.

Uptmore then drafted a while host of Southlake officers and firefighters including Detective Jamie Hannah, Officer Frank Rogers, Officer Brett Roberson, Cpl. Delaney Green, Officer Thomas Roberson, Cpl. Blas Hernandez and fire inspector Angie Lopez. Uptmore also had a part in the video.

“We filmed at multiple locations including Classic Chevrolet and Tempest Freerunning Academy over two days,” Uptmore said.

The result was pure safety.

“Since it was speaking to teens, I knew I had to lure them in with a semi-shot by shot copy of the actual music video,” Uptmore said. “And then slam the point home with pure cheese at the end when the bridge of the song drops.”

The video reminds teens that vehicles need maintenance, reminding young drivers to check their tires and oil.

And of course, the video reminds drivers to drive slow when it rains, use the blinkers, come to complete stops, don’t drink and drink, and social media can wait until a driver gets home.

“I wanted to make sure I had some cringe in there, as that’s what sells,” Uptmore said.

The video’s last message is clear.

“Be safe today in Southlake and beyond!”