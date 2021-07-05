Man dead in Fort Worth after his car drops down a 30-foot ditch off the freeway

A 59-year-old man died in Fort Worth on Sunday after his vehicle dropped down a 30-foot ravine.

At about 7 p.m. Sunday, police units responded to a major accident on northbound 501 Martin Luther King Freeway (U.S. 287) where a vehicle was reported to have rolled over, fallen off the ramp and dropped down the ravine.

Police said the driver, Jose Reyes Rodriguez, was pronounced dead at the scene. Rodriguez died from blunt neck trauma, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s website. His residence was not listed on the website.

Fort Worth police said they are investigating the incident.