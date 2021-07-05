Video of Fort Worth-area Walmart shoppers singing impromptu anthem goes viral

In many ways, nothing celebrates America better than a Walmart SuperCenter.

The patriotism was taken to another level at a Fort Worth-area store a few days ago.

Video of an impromptu rendition of the “National Anthem” has gone viral after shoppers stopped down at a Haslet Walmart on Saturday.

From accounts, a female shopper began singing and quickly had a backing choir of shoppers singing along. An employee of the Walmart on Avondale Haslet Road confirmed the video is real and happened Saturday morning. The country celebrated the 4th of July, of course, on Sunday.

One social media post of the video has more than five million views. There are multiple views as at least two shoppers caught the viral moment on camera and posted sites such as Twitter, Facebook and TikTok.

National anthem breaks out in Walmart.

Happy 4th!

Patriots!!!! pic.twitter.com/LBY9Y7JqCM — Teresa 2.0 (@Thorsome4) July 4, 2021