Local

Video of Fort Worth-area Walmart shoppers singing impromptu anthem goes viral

@Thorsome4 via Twitter

In many ways, nothing celebrates America better than a Walmart SuperCenter.

The patriotism was taken to another level at a Fort Worth-area store a few days ago.

Video of an impromptu rendition of the “National Anthem” has gone viral after shoppers stopped down at a Haslet Walmart on Saturday.

From accounts, a female shopper began singing and quickly had a backing choir of shoppers singing along. An employee of the Walmart on Avondale Haslet Road confirmed the video is real and happened Saturday morning. The country celebrated the 4th of July, of course, on Sunday.

One social media post of the video has more than five million views. There are multiple views as at least two shoppers caught the viral moment on camera and posted sites such as Twitter, Facebook and TikTok.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Profile Image of Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson has been covering sports for the Star-Telegram since 1997. He spent five years covering TCU athletics, which included two BCS bowls, two trips to the college World Series and the move to the Big 12. He has covered the Texas Rangers since 2014 and started reporting on the Dallas Cowboys in 2016.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service