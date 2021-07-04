Did you hear that explosion downtown? It’s nothing to worry about, fire department says

An explosion at the end of a fireworks show in Fort Worth caused some concern Saturday night, but the explosions are a planned part of the evening, Fort Worth firefighters said.

The fireworks were part of Panther Island’s Fourth of July events Saturday. The show, which the riverfront venue describes as “one of largest fireworks show in North Texas,” features several flashes of light and loud booms, and ends with a fiery blast. Several concerned people who saw the explosions from afar called the fire department about them, according to the Fort Worth Fire Department.

The show, including the explosions, will repeat on Sunday night beginning at 9:30 p.m. Panther Island Pavilion is located on the Trinity River at 395 Purcey St. The fire department has crews on scene and members of the bomb and arson unit are in direct contact with the contractor running the show.

@DFWscanner @wfaa @NBCDFW @FOX4 Massive explosion at Panther Island Fireworks show just a few moments ago. Show ended immediately. No idea on what happened. pic.twitter.com/ROWhJVw491 — Matt Lantz (@mattlantz) July 4, 2021