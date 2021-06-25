Fireworks are back: Your guide to celebrating Independence Day in Dallas-Fort Worth

Fourth of July celebrations are back this summer.

Fourth of July celebrations are back. Many cities plan to celebrate America’s birthday with parades, live music, food and fireworks. Here are events across 20 North Texas cities to help you plan ahead.

Fort Worth

Fort Worth’s Fourth, July 4, 6 p.m., Panther Island Pavilion: Fort Worth’s Fourth will be an evening full of food, drinks and live music. The night will be topped off with a firework show at 9:30 p.m. Admission is free.

Concerts In The Garden, July 4, 7 p.m. Dickies Arena: Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra will host a socially distanced, Independence Day concert at Dickies Arena. The America Strong concert will include over 60 minutes of music by the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra, soprano Latonia Moore, bass Morris Robinson, featuring work by leading Black and Latin American composers. The American Strong concert will have both a live audience and be broadcast on WFAA. Visit fwsymphony.org to purchase tickets.

Arlington

Light up Arlington, July 3, Downtown Arlington: The celebration will include games, food, rides, and music followed by fireworks.

Arlington Fireworks Display, July 3, 9:30 p.m., Globe Life Field: Fireworks will light up the sky over Globe Life Field, AT&T Stadium and Esports Stadium Arlington & Expo Center at this free event. Enjoy patriotic music with the display via 95.9 The Ranch or The Ranch mobile streaming app. Visit arlington.org for free parking information.

4th of July Parade, July 5, 9 a.m., Downtown Arlington: Spectators are encouraged to line the streets to watch floats, marching bands and more parade through downtown. Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness is the theme for this year’s Independence Day Parade. Visit arlington.org for more details.

Coca-Cola July 4th Fest, July 2-4, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Six Flags Over Texas: Enjoy a day at the park followed by fireworks shot from the top of the 300-foot tall Oil Derrick Tower. The firework show starts at 10 p.m. Tickets to enter the park will be discounted.

Dallas

Shakespeare in the Park, July 4, 8:15 p.m. to 10:15 p.m., Samuell-Grand Amphitheater: “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) [Revised] “is a parody of all of Shakespeare’s work performed by three actors . The play is rated PG-13.

Old-Fashioned Fourth Event, July 4, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dallas Heritage Village at Old City Park: Decorate your bike, trike or scooter patriotic style to parade around the village. Anyone is welcome to participate in the parade. Activities will include games, and food will be provided by Smokey Ray’s BBQ and Kona Ice.

Fair Park Fourth on the Midway: This year’s Fair Park Fourth event was canceled due to COVID-19.

Addison

Addison Kaboom Town, July 3, 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., Addison Circle Park: Tickets for Addison Kaboom Town are sold out, but families are encouraged to view the Addison Airport Freedom Flyover and the firework show at watch parties around town. The fireworks will also be live-streamed on the Town of Addison’s YouTube Channel.

Grand Prairie

Lone Stars & Stripes Firework Festival, July 4, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Lone Star Park Grandstand: Gates open at 3 p.m. and the first race starts at 5 p.m. General admission is $5. Activities will include live music featuring the Vegas Stars, a Family Fun Park with airbrush tattoo artists, inflatable slides and obstacle courses, pony rides and a petting zoo. After the last race, a 20 minute firework show, choreographed to music, will end the night with a bang. Parking is $20.

Bedford

City of Bedford firework display, July 4, 10 p.m., Various locations around the city: This year, the City of Bedford will not be providing entertainment, concessions or additional activities at their July 4 event because Generations Park at Boys Ranch, where the event is normally held, is undergoing construction. The fireworks will be shot 200-feet-higher to accommodate viewers. For suggestions on the best spots to watch the show visit bedfordtx.gov/273/4thFest.

Hurst

Stars & Stripes Fireworks Show, July 2, 9:30 p.m., Hurst Community Park: Thirty minutes of fireworks will light up the sky over Hurst on July 2. Due to budgetary and safety restrictions, the event will not offer live music, food courts, or a children’s play area as it has in years past. The park will open at 8:00 p.m. to a limited number of vehicles. Seating will be available on the west and south sides of the park. For more information and a look at the firework visibility map, visit hursttx.gov.

Mansfield

Mansfield Rocks Weekend, July 2-4, Hawaiian Falls and Big League Dreams: Mansfield Rocks Weekend is packed with activities for the whole family. There is a limited number of tickets available for viewing the firework show from where the fireworks are launched at Hawaiian Falls and Big League Dreams. But there will be watch parties across the city. For more information on the daily schedule and tickets visit mansfieldrockin.com/.

North Richland Hills

Northeast Tarrant Family 4th Fireworks, July 4, 9:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., Wiley G. Thomas Coliseum and BISD Plaza: This year, the Family Fourth event will not include any activities before the fireworks are launched. The show can be viewed from the locations listed above and free parking will be available on a first come first serve basis.

Burleson

4th of July celebration in Burleson, July 4, 4 p.m. to 9:20 p.m., Chisenhall Park: Burleson’s annual 4th of July concert and fireworks show will feature two bands this year: Suzy & the Sissies and The Dolan Band. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets, lawn chairs and picnic. Admission is free.

Lions Club Parade, July 3, 9 a.m., Old Town Burleson: The parade will showcase patriotic floats with awards being given to the best decorated. The public can participate in the parade by registering online by July 2. For the parade route, visit burlesonlions.org.

Keller

Red, White & Blue BBQ, July 2, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Conservatory at Keller Town Center: This celebration is all about barbeque. BBQ ribs, brisket, chicken and smoked sausage will be served with sides of baked beans, mac and cheese, coleslaw and potato salad. Win door prizes, gift cards and other prizes at the event.

Granbury

Granbury July 4th Celebration, July 2, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., July 3, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., July 4, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Historic Granbury Square: Enjoy vendors, a parade and fireworks during this weekend celebration. The events are free and open to the public. Visit granburychamber.com.

Grapevine

4th of July Fireworks Extravaganza, July 4, 9:30 p.m., Locations vary: The 39th annual July 4th Fireworks Extravaganza showcases fireworks set to patriotic music. Some popular viewing locations include some of Grapevine’s lakeside parks.To get more details on viewing locations visit grapevinetexasusa.com.

Southlake

Southlake Stars & Stripes, July 3, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., Southlake Town Square: Southlake Stars & Stripes will have food, live entertainment and, new this year, a kid’s corner and barbeque alley. The celebration will conclude with fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Visit visitsouthlaketexas.com for information on where to park and a schedule of events.

Denton

Liberty Run, July 3, 7:30 a.m., Denton Civic Center: Denton’s 23rd Annual Liberty Run 5k and 1-mile walk is open to all ages. Registration is $25 and includes a swag bag and a t-shirt. Check-in for the race begins at 6:30 a.m.

Fourth of July Jubilee, July 3, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Denton Civic Center and Quakertown Park: Celebrate freedom with activities like bull riding, rock climbing, games, face painting, pony rides, petting zoo, caricature artists and food trucks.

Yankee Doodle Parade, July 3, 9 a.m., Parade begins at the Denton Civic Center and ends near downtown: Kick off your independence day celebrations with this patriotic parade.

Kiwanis Club Fourth of July Fireworks Display: This year, the Kiwanis Club firework display will not take place.

Plano

All American 4th Fireworks, July 4, 6 p.m., Red Tail Pavilion: Bring blankets, coolers and lawn chairs to enjoy this event. The fireworks will begin at 9:30 p.m. and food and drink will be available for purchase. Parking is available at Collin College. The event will also be live streamed on The City of Plano’s YouTube page, PTV, and Plano Arts & Events Facebook page. Tune in to 97.5 KLAK to listen to music with the show.

Carrollton

July 4th Community Firework Display, July 4, 9:30 p.m., Josey Ranch Lake: Carrollton’s firework display will begin at 9:30 p.m. and last about 15 minutes. There will be no on-site event, but the display will be held over Carrollton Veterans Memorial Plaza, adjacent to Josey Ranch Lake. Visit cityofcarrollton.com for a map of suggested viewing locations.

Frisco

Frisco Freedom Fest, July 3-4, Simpson Plaza at City Hall: The Frisco Freedom Fest begins on July 3 with the annual Hotter ‘n Firecrackers Glow 5K Run. Participants will race through Frisco Square decked out in lights and fluorescent attire. On July 4, the celebration begins at 4 p.m. with a Party in the Plaza and concludes at 9:45 a.m. with a firework show. A full list of events is available at friscofreedomfest.org.

Flower Mound

Independence Fest, July 3-4, Times vary, Bakersfield Park: The weekend begins with the annual Children’s Parade on July 3. On July 4, live music will be performed by Le Freak and headliner Josh Abbott Band. Other activities include a car show, local vendors, food trucks and fireworks at 9:50 p.m. The park opens at 5 p.m. on July 4. Visit flower-mound.com for more information.

McKinney

Red, White and Boom, July 3, 10 a.m. to 9:45 p.m. and July 4, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. McKinney Soccer Complex at Craig Ranch: The Red, White and Boom celebration includes a hometown parade, a classic car, truck and cycle show, dining and shopping, music, food, kid’s activities and a firework display. The event is free and open to the public. Some activity locations vary. Click here for more details.

Irving

Independence Day Parade & Reception, July 3-4, Irving Heritage District: The annual community parade will kick off the weekend celebration at 9 a.m. on Saturday in Downtown Irving. On July 4, enjoy food, live music, vendors and a firework show at Levy Event Plaza. The festivities run from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. This year’s theme is ”Irving Brings Back the Spark.” The event offers in-person and online options to celebrate.