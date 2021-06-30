Felipe Lopez, passenger killed in Texas plane crash, remembered for love of singing

Felipe Lopez, a singer and contestant on the Spanish musical competition “Tengo Talento, Mucho Talento,” died June 24 in a plane that crashed near Cleburne Regional Airport. He was 20.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office identified Lopez as the passenger in the single-propeller plane that crashed, killing him and the pilot, Air Force Academy cadet Nick Duran.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help raise money for funeral expenses.

Lopez, a graduate of Cleburne High School, started singing when he was 16 or 17 years old, the Cleburne Times Review reported in 2020. His dad, who also loves to sing, bought Lopez a karaoke machine.

Lopez, known to many as Pancho, played soccer and ran cross country while in high school, but his true passion was singing, Edalia Aguilar wrote on the GoFundMe page she created.

The Times Review reported in 2020 that Lopez became serious about music when he was introduced to a music producer and talent manager.

The producer said he was shocked when he heard Lopez sing. He could perform opera, R&B, reggaeton and mariachi. Lopez sang at quinceañeras and local restaurants. In 2019, he auditioned for “Tengo Talento, Mucho Talento” in Fort Worth.

Lopez announced on Feb. 5, 2020, that he’d been selected for the competition.

“Everyone that’s been with me since the start will know how long and hard it’s been to keep following my dreams no matter what anyone else thinks,” he wrote on his Instagram.

He was flown to California for the production of the show, posting on March 9 that he’d completed his on-camera audition and was excited for people to see the results. And he made it.

Then he had to wait. Because of the pandemic, production of the show was put on hold.

Lopez performed on several episodes, according to the GoFundMe.

The GoFundMe, which originally had a $10,000 goal, has raised more than $12,000 as of Wednesday.