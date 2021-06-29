Air Force Academy classmates raising money for memorial to Texas pilot killed in crash

U.S. Air Force Academy students are trying to raise money for a memorial to Nick Duran, the 20-year-old pilot from North Texas who died in a June 24 plane crash near Cleburne Regional Airport.

The students are asking for donations on a GoFundMe page for a gift to Duran’s family, to raise money to create a memorial to Duran, and will put the rest of any money raised toward a support fund in his name at the academy to “continue Nick’s legacy of positivity impacting those around him.”

Alyssa Naused, who is listed as the creator of the GoFundMe effort, wrote that the cadets want to give a gift to the family “as a token of our appreciation for all the work he [Duran] put into our squadron.”

Duran was an inspiration to those around him, Naused wrote. As a member of the Air Force Academy baseball team, where he played as a catcher, he had an impact on his team and everyone else he came in contact with.

“He cared for those around him in action and word, regardless of whether he knew them,” Naused wrote.

Duran was flying an American Aviation AA-1A, a two-seat, single-propeller plane that crashed in a field off the 2700 block of County Road 1123 near Godley, according to FAA and Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office records. A passenger who died in the crash hasn’t been officially identified by authorities.

Duran got his pilots license in 2020, according to Federal Aviation Administration records, an achievement Naused writes he worked long and hard for. He wanted to be Air Force pilot when he graduated from the academy.