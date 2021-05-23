Local

Two confirmed fox rabies cases in Benbrook; one human undergoing preventative treatment

One person is receiving preventative treatment for rabies and two foxes in the Benbrook area have tested positive for the disease, according to a news release from Tarrant County Public Health.

The foxes were collected between the last week of April and second week of May, according to the release.

There is a possibility that more animals have been exposed.

Benbrook residents are advised to avoid contact with wild animals and dogs or cats you do not know. Report wild animals acting strange, sick, tame or usually comfortable or friendly around people.

Dogs and cats are required by state law to be vaccinated against rabies by four months of age. It is also recommended that other livestock and pets be vaccinated.

If you are bitten or have any other contact with unknown, wild or stray animals, report it to Benbrook Animal Control at (817) 249-1610 and see a doctor.

James Hartley
James Hartley
James Hartley is a breaking news reporter at the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. He is passionate about true stories, movies, baseball and good hot tea. You can connect with James on Twitter @ByJamesHartley or Instagram @JamesTakesPhotos. Want reporters like James to help you stay informed about your community? You can help the Star-Telegram continue to offer great local, business, political, sports and culture news by purchasing a digital or print subscription today.
