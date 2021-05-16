Man killed in crash against concrete wall in construction zone, Arlington police say

File photo

A 39-year-old man died when his car hit a concrete wall in a construction area Sunday morning, Arlington police said.

Nathan Lee Griffin was driving in the 1200 block of N. State Highway 360 on Sunday at 7:35 a.m. when he hit the wall, police said in a press release. No one else was inside the car. The crash is under investigation.

Griffin lived in Hurst, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner, which identified Griffin Sunday afternoon.