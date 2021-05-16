Local

Man killed in crash against concrete wall in construction zone, Arlington police say

File photo
File photo

A 39-year-old man died when his car hit a concrete wall in a construction area Sunday morning, Arlington police said.

Nathan Lee Griffin was driving in the 1200 block of N. State Highway 360 on Sunday at 7:35 a.m. when he hit the wall, police said in a press release. No one else was inside the car. The crash is under investigation.

Griffin lived in Hurst, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner, which identified Griffin Sunday afternoon.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Profile Image of Kaley Johnson
Kaley Johnson
Kaley Johnson is a breaking news and enterprise reporter. She majored in investigative reporting at the University of Missouri-Columbia and has a passion for bringing readers in-depth, complex stories that will impact their lives. Send your tips via email or Twitter.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service