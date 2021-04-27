Man ‘recklessly displayed’ handgun, fatally shot other man in Grand Prairie, police say

A man was arrested on a charge of manslaughter on Sunday after he “recklessly displayed” a handgun in a Grand Prairie back yard during a gathering and fatally shot another man, police said.

Antelmo Ramos Carrizales, 46, of Arlington, was identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office as the victim. He died of a gunshot wound to the chest, the medical examiner reported.

Police determined Darwing Gloria, 37, was the person who fired the shot. He was arrested and taken to the Grand Prairie Detention Center.

Carrizales and Gloria knew each other, police said in a news release. The department didn’t specify how the two knew each other.

Mark Beseda, a police spokesman, said in an email on Tuesday, “I do not know their relationship status but there was no violence between the men prior to the shooting.”

The incident occurred a little before 10 p.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of May Lane, police said in a news release. Responding officers found Carrizales in the back yard with a gunshot wound, police said. They pronounced him dead at the scene.

Detectives concluded Gloria was at a gathering at the residence when he shot Carrizales as he was displaying the gun, according to police.

Beseda said, “The suspect was charged with manslaughter meaning he recklessly caused the death.”