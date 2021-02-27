Larry Fowler, sheriff of Parker County for past 16 years, dies at 82

Larry Fowler, the sheriff of Parker County, TX, died Saturday at the age of 82, the sheriff’s office announced. Courtesy

Larry Fowler, the sheriff of Parker County for the past 16 years, died Saturday at the age of 82, the sheriff’s office announced.

He was surrounded by family, including his wife, Gail Fowler, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Fowler was first elected Parker County sheriff in 2004, after stints with a long line of agencies such as the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Marshals Service and the Parker County Sheriff’s Office. He served as the sheriff of Parker County until his death, the sheriff’s office said in the release.

He began his career in law enforcement in 1963, and in the following years “his moral standards and commitment to excellence quickly became the path” of every officer underneath him, the sheriff’s office said.

He was described as a caring public servant who dedicated time to helping local charities and organizations, receiving awards for his service. His ethic, according to the news release, was tough but compassionate.

“He gave credit where it was due, and his compliments were always sincere and memorable,” the sheriff’s office said in the release. “To those who served under him, he leaves his legacy and traditions.”

The sheriff’s office shared the news of his death over social media on Saturday. Hundreds left their condolences in the comments section of a Facebook post, thanking him for his years of service.

Parker County Judge Pat Deen posted the news release from the sheriff’s office on his Facebook page, and wrote, “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family at this time.”

In January 2017, the Parker County Justice Center was renamed the Larry Fowler Law Enforcement Center, during a ceremony that was a surprise to Fowler, who knew nothing about the name change. At the event, he said to the crowd, “I am blessed to have so many good people to work with here in our department,” according to Star-Telegram archives.

“Improving public safety is our number one goal, always has been and always will,” Fowler said at the ceremony. “I am truly humbled by this honor.”

Fowler also received the 2014 Humane Law Enforcement Award from the Humane Society of the United States, due to his office’s dedication to pursuing animal cruelty cases.